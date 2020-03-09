Entertainment

The Humble Bundle site kicks off special offers on Mashima's works

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
With the recent announcement of 4 projects in store, Hiro Mashima is returning among the most popular mangaka of recent times, and it seems that the Humble Bundle site wants to facilitate the recovery of both Fairy Tail both the rest of his works to longtime fans and also to those who want to discover them.

The new site initiative Humble Bundle includes several offers, divided into tiers considering the amount that buyers are willing to pay. In a sector on the site, entirely dedicated to Hiro Mashima, you can find Fairy Tail, Rave Master, Edens Zero and all the other creations of the master.

With the expense of 1 US dollar you get access to special coupon that will allow you to have the first box of Fairy Tail volumes, in addition to the first volumes of Edens Zero, Monster Soul and Fairy Tail S, a side story very dear to fans.

By paying the sum of 8 dollars instead, you will get all the content of tier 1, that is, the first 20 volumes of Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail Zero, which tells of the creation of the guild and also the second volume of Fairy Tail S, Edens Zero and Monster Soul.

If the amount offered is 10 dollars, the upper tier will be unlocked, containing the volumes from number 1 to 45 of Fairy Tail. For $ 15 you will get the first 20 tankobons of Rave Master and also 3 further volumes of Edens Zero. With $ 18, however, the Rave Master series will end, with volumes from 21 to 35, and Fairy Tail, with the last 17 tankobons.

The last tier, priced at $ 20, will return instead latest chapters available Edens Zero, not yet officially collected in a volume, as if it were an early access. What do you think of this interesting initiative from the Humble Bundle? Will you take a look at the offers? Let us know with a comment below.

