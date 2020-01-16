General News

 The Hulking debut at UCM rumored for the WandaVision series

January 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Hulkling in Marvel Comics

Yesterday the news jumped that Marvel Studios was performing the casting that would bring the debut of Hulking to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now the information goes a step further and it sounds like the project for which they would be looking for Kee-Skrull would be “WandaVision“, The series that we remember also advanced its premiere to this 2020.

The new details, still to be treated as rumors, also link with one of the recent revelations that have been made about the series thanks to images from the shooting set, so we warn of mini-spoilers, so it was seen in the images of the set, and the first details that come from the possible role of Hulking in the series.

Apparently, Marvel is looking for a 16-23 year old to embody Teddy, who is described as a “Skrull that requires help from S.W.O.R.D. to remain safe on Earth. ” Comic book fans will know that Hulkling is actually a Kree-Skrull hybrid, but there is always a chance that it will come to light as the series progresses. This would also link to what was seen in "Captain Marvel", and in a way, with the end of "Spider-Man: Away from Home".

Teddy Altman is a Kree-Skrull hybrid that was first introduced in the Young Avengers comic in 2005, and finally had a romantic relationship with Billy Kaplan, better known as Wiccan, the son of Wanda and rumored we will also see in WandaVision

READ:  Carole and Tuesday Season 2 Netflix Original Plot, Cast & Release date

Via information | The Illuminerdi & Charles Murphy

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.