 The Hulking debut at UCM rumored for the WandaVision series

Yesterday the news jumped that Marvel Studios was performing the casting that would bring the debut of Hulking to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now the information goes a step further and it sounds like the project for which they would be looking for Kee-Skrull would be “WandaVision“, The series that we remember also advanced its premiere to this 2020.

The new details, still to be treated as rumors, also link with one of the recent revelations that have been made about the series thanks to images from the shooting set, so we warn of mini-spoilers, so it was seen in the images of the set, and the first details that come from the possible role of Hulking in the series.

Apparently, Marvel is looking for a 16-23 year old to embody Teddy, who is described as a “Skrull that requires help from S.W.O.R.D. to remain safe on Earth. ” Comic book fans will know that Hulkling is actually a Kree-Skrull hybrid, but there is always a chance that it will come to light as the series progresses. This would also link to what was seen in "Captain Marvel", and in a way, with the end of "Spider-Man: Away from Home".

Teddy Altman is a Kree-Skrull hybrid that was first introduced in the Young Avengers comic in 2005, and finally had a romantic relationship with Billy Kaplan, better known as Wiccan, the son of Wanda and rumored we will also see in WandaVision

Via information | The Illuminerdi & Charles Murphy