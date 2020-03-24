The huge gesture of Mark Cuban, owner of the Mavericks, with the employees of the franchise

In the early hours of this Wednesday to Thursday in Spain, the NBA announced the suspension of the season after learning that Rudy gobert, French player for the Utah Jazz, diese positive for Coronavirus.

🤗🏀 The enormous gesture of Mark Cuban, owner of the Mavericks, with the employees of the franchise: he agrees to financially finance all the employees who work in each game for the Mavs, since, in the absence of the NBA, they are left without work pic.twitter.com/5mfhEpW0Xj – El Larguero (@ellarguero) March 12, 2020

It took a few minutes for the body led by Adam Silver to announce the indefinite suspension of the championship after the games ended that night. Hours later it has been known that Donovan Mitchell, Gobert's partner, has also tested positive.

Mark Cuban He attended the media live while the Dallas Mavericks game was disputed last night, showing his surprise at everything that happened.

Immediately afterwards, the owner of the Mavericks appeared at a press conference, in which got engaged to financially finance all employees who work in every game for the Mavericks, since there is no NBA they are left without work.