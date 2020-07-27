The huge face mask worn by James Harden, the NBA's longest-beard basketball player

Share it:

James Harden has the longest beard in the NBA (USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA will resume the season on July 30 with 22 of the 30 franchises vying for the ring at the sports complex in Disney world of Orlando, where a kind of anti-coronavirus bubble was created from which players can only leave by specific requests that must be approved by the authorities.

To prevent the ingress and spread of Covid-19 that in the United States it has infected more than 4.4 million people, the basketball players, journalists and coaches found there must respect the previously established protocol. One of the regulations established the use of the mask to circulate in common areas.

Before the restart of the official competition, the teams have played several friendly matches to get ready and this Sunday Houston Rockets outnumbered 120 to 104 a Memphis Grizzlies. After the end of the match, James Harden, figure of the winning cast, spoke briefly with the press but his words went unnoticed since the image he gave away went viral.

Due to his huge beard, a traditional face mask would not fulfill its function, so the 30-year-old player stood in front of the microphone with a mask that covered him from the nose to the throat and measured almost twice as much as the common ones. The captures were quickly viralized and several users expressed on social networks the funny thing about the situation.

James Harden's huge face mask

The base of the Houston RocketsHe had a problem a few weeks ago when he wore a "Thin Blue Line" mask, the American flag with a blue line as one of the stripes, shows his support for law enforcement and signals respect and tribute to the authorities dressed in blue (the Police). In recent months, this symbol has been raised by organizations or groups that speak out against the “Lives Black Matter” movement, which fights for the rights of black people.

After receiving a wave of criticism, Harden He had stated: “I was honestly not trying to make a political statement. I used it only because it covered my entire face and my beard. It is quite simple. " Now, he directly opted for a mouth mask also of peculiar size but without any drawing.

Before the Grizzlies, Harden He scored 31 points this Sunday, gave nine assists and captured eight rebounds. The Rockets are tied with Thunder of Oklahoma City for fifth place in the Western Conference standings with a 40-24 record, one game behind the Jazz of Utah.

The beard He had indicated that he and his teammates would treat the schedule of the eight regular-season games as an adjustment period and that by playing all the games in the same Orlando bubble scenario, the factor of local advantage would no longer count in the playoffs. . Hence, the location in which they end up to qualify for the next stage is not of major importance in terms of the field factor.

"We have no fans, so it's you against us and we will have to solve it," he said. Harden at a press conference on July 17. "If you're fourth, fifth, and sixth, it doesn't really matter. For us, it's about being fit and making sure that attack and defense are well coordinated to play and win against any rival. ”

