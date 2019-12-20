         The Huawei P40 Pro will have 10x optical zoom with periscope according to an analyst

Share it:

Little by little we know details of what will be Huawei's next representative mobile for 2020, at least for the first half of the year. As the brand uses, the P series will be renewed with improvements at the hardware level, also in the design. And it is in photography where more efforts will put Huawei in its P40 Pro.

We already have enough filtered data from future Huawei P40 Pro. We even know the date of presentation and the place without it being a rumor: Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei, confirmed to the press that the said mobile will be unveiled in Paris at the end of March. We also know that will arrive without Google applications, another data confirmed by Richard. And now we get a leak that will be the star of the Huawei P40 Pro: its camera with periscope lens.

10x optical zoom with periscopic mechanism

This 2019 was the year in which mobile phones launched an innovation that OPPO already presented some MWC ago: the optical zoom of great magnification thanks to a periscope mechanism integrated in the phone. Huawei was ahead of OPPO itself by placing the mechanism in the first commercial mobile, the Huawei P30 Pro (Then came the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom). We were able to analyze the device, also use it as a personal mobile. And we corroborate it: it is unbeatable in terms of zoom.

The Huawei P30 Pro integrates a 5X periscopic mechanism; offering a 10x hybrid zoom thanks to the support of the lens optics and AI. Well, the brand would double the data with the Huawei P40 Pro Thanks to a new set of lenses within the aforementioned periscope, at least it is what ensures Ming Chi Guo, a well-known analyst at the Chinese firm TF Securities.

Huawei has significantly improved its phones in photography; and will continue to do so in 2020 with the Huawei P40 Pro

As Sina Technology means, and always according to a report by Ming Chi Guo, Huawei would have the 10x optical zoom for the P40 Pro periscope. In addition, this mechanism would reach other high-end Huawei models, such as the Nova and Mate; with options that high-level Honor also include the periscope among their photographic capabilities.

Huawei P30 Pro

According to what we already know, the Huawei P40 Pro would have screen with curved edges for all four sides, rectangle-shaped rear photo module, lacking a headphone port, would include a graphene battery, the aforementioned periscope for the main camera with 10x optical zoom and, in addition, the analyst Ming Chi Guo ensures that the cost of the phone will be between 4,000 and 5,000 yuan for China (between 513 and 642 euros). In March of next year we will leave doubts.

