The house that inspired the Warren File will be live for a week

In the month of May you can spend a whole week convincing yourself that you could be locked in a worse place than your house, because The Dark Zone Network channel will broadcast images of the interior of the house that inspired it for 24 hours The Conjuring, the saga of horror movies that in Spain we know as the Warren File.

Between 9 and 16 May, you can see what happens (or does not happen) inside this haunted house. There will be cameras everywhere so that the audience can become obsessed with every corner of the home.

This is the typical project that begins to go viral and with which thousands of people become obsessed in social networks and communities like Reddit, so we may spend an entertaining week.

Perhaps the least convincing is that you will have to pay to be able to access the broadcast. Specifically it will cost about five dollars to see 24 hours of direct and about 20 dollars to access the entire week. Part of the proceeds will go directly to help those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopefully there will be some show and the broadcast is not limited to recording a house inside where, in complete safety, not much will happen. At least those interested in the history of the Perron family will be able to see where they lived their supposed cursed journey.

In the winter of 1970, the Perrons moved to this address in Harrisville, Rhode Island, where they experienced certain paranormal events that caused them to leave in 1980. Obviously these events were not as dramatic as those in the movies you have seen, as they would not have endured a decade with such torture.