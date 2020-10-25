The House of Paper, Stockholm waves the white flag in the latest photos from the set

It is always the right time to plan a new heist for the protagonists of The House of Paper: the Professor and his associates are in full swing in Madrid these days, working tirelessly to create the fifth season of the hugely popular Netflix show.

The filming of the new episodes, exactly as happened for many other productions between films and series, are going on these days trying to bring home the result despite the times that are far from easy due to the coronavirus emergency.

Ours, however, seem to be in great shape … Despite a few too many problems with justice (but, in short, we got used to them). In the new photos from the set of La Casa di Carta, in fact, we see Lisbon, Stockholm and Tokyo waving the white flag in what looks to be the beginning of a negotiation with the police outside the Bank of Spain.

As you all remember, the leadership of the group passed into the hands of Lisbon after the capture of the professor by Alicia Sierra: it is easy to predict, at this point, that negotiations of this kind will be carried out by the all-female trio that we see portrayed in the photo.

A clue, meanwhile, suggests a return to Nairobi in La Casa di Carta; recently, however, fans have literally gone crazy for the photo of a protagonist of La Casa di Carta.