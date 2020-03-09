‘The house of flowers’ travels to 1979 in its third season

Share it:

The De La Mora are about to say goodbye to the spectators forever and will do so by traveling to 1979. Netflix has just released the trailer for the third and final season of ‘The house of flowers’ in which we can see how Virginia, Ernesto and Salomon Cohen were in their youth.

To the cast formed by Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, Darío Yazbek, Juan Pablo Medina, Paco León, Arturo Ríos, Alexa de Landa and Luis de la Rosa, they join Javier Jattin, Tiago Correa, Rebecca Jones, Isabel Burr, singer Ximena Sariñana Y Christian Chavez, one of the protagonists of ‘Rebel’. The preview of the new chapters, which do not have a release date yet, show us a very young Virginia at the time she founded the florist that gives the series its name.

With these episodes, which will recover images from other seasons for the current frames, Manolo Caro concludes the series, which has reinvented the soap opera genre. After signing an exclusive contract with Netflix, the director is already immersed in his new project: a three-chapter thriller entitled ‘Someone has to die’ and whose recording takes place entirely in Spain. For the cast he has again Cecilia Suarez, which Carmen Maura, Ernesto Alterio, Alejandro Speitzer, Isaac Hernández, Ester Expósito, Pilar Castro, Mariola Fuentes, Eduardo Casanova, Manuel Morón, Juan Carlos Vellido and Carlos Cuevas join.