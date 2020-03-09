Entertainment

‘The house of flowers’ travels to 1979 in its third season

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The De La Mora are about to say goodbye to the spectators forever and will do so by traveling to 1979. Netflix has just released the trailer for the third and final season of ‘The house of flowers’ in which we can see how Virginia, Ernesto and Salomon Cohen were in their youth.

To the cast formed by Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, Darío Yazbek, Juan Pablo Medina, Paco León, Arturo Ríos, Alexa de Landa and Luis de la Rosa, they join Javier Jattin, Tiago Correa, Rebecca Jones, Isabel Burr, singer Ximena Sariñana Y Christian Chavez, one of the protagonists of ‘Rebel’. The preview of the new chapters, which do not have a release date yet, show us a very young Virginia at the time she founded the florist that gives the series its name.

With these episodes, which will recover images from other seasons for the current frames, Manolo Caro concludes the series, which has reinvented the soap opera genre. After signing an exclusive contract with Netflix, the director is already immersed in his new project: a three-chapter thriller entitled ‘Someone has to die’ and whose recording takes place entirely in Spain. For the cast he has again Cecilia Suarez, which Carmen Maura, Ernesto Alterio, Alejandro Speitzer, Isaac Hernández, Ester Expósito, Pilar Castro, Mariola Fuentes, Eduardo Casanova, Manuel Morón, Juan Carlos Vellido and Carlos Cuevas join.

READ:  Marvel shares the official synopsis of WandaVision

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.