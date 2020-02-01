The horror video game Silent Hill will have a new movie

Share it:

One of the most powerful franchises in Konami It has always been Silent Hill. This horror video game franchise had its first adaptation to the big screen in 2006 by the hand of Christopher Gans, director of Beauty and the Beast (2014) and Necronomicon (1993).

Recently, the filmmaker has announced during an interview for the French medium Allocine, which will resume Silent hill In a new adaptation. In addition, Gans has also mentioned that he is currently working on the adaptation of the Nintendo Wii horror game Project Zero, known in the United States as Fatal Frame. "I have two horror movie projects with Victor Hadida," Gans said. "I am working on the adaptation of the Project Zero video game."

Gans also offered details about the setting of both films adding on Project Zero that "the film will take place in Japan. I especially don't want to tear the game out of its haunted Japanese home environment. And we are also working on a new Silent Hill. The project is always will be anchored in this atmosphere of a small American city, devastated by Puritanism. I think it is time to make a new one. "

The return of the Silent Hill franchise is something that has been rumored for some time. Recently we talked to you about a possible agreement between Hideo Kojima and Konami to resume the saga. As we well know, Kojima was working on Silent hills, which was going to be the new installment of this saga, but, finally, finally left the company after publishing the playable trailer (P.T.) of the game.

Not yet, Konami continues to value retake this franchise and make a new Silent Hill listening to the opinion of the players. Although there is no official confirmation of a new project on the way, the spokesman for the Japanese company offered high hopes to all fans of the franchise.