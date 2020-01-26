The honesty of Gil Manzano: apologizes after seeing the consequences of what he had asked

The referee from Extremadura was a victim of reprimands in the final minutes of the first part in Mestalla, by the players of the Valencia, After calling for a foul in a counterattack that could have been continued normally by applying the advantage law.

Gil Manzano, seeing what had happened after calling that lack of Umtiti on Ferran Torres, which cost the French card a yellow card, apologized to the Valencian players and explained what happened while they were outraged at him, for not applying the law of advantage: "I did not see it, I did not see it," the referee argued main of the encounter alleging that, being the counterattack on his right and being aware of the ball, the player who ran with free track towards the goal of Ter Stegen He did not enter his field of vision.

Nevertheless, Mestalla He did not forgive him and he was beaten from the first part throughout the stadium, which does not forget that key play at the end of the first part.