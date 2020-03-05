The home video edition of ONE PIECE: Stampede comes out on March 29, all the information

Share it:

As anticipated by Koch Media a few weeks ago, March will be the month of ONE PIECE: Stampede. The film will return to Italy on the 19th of this month with three incredible editions: Limited Edition (DVD or Blu-ray) and SteelBook UltraLimited Edition (only in Blu-ray). Below you can read the Press Release with all the details.

Milan, March 05, 2020 – After the great cinematographic success, One Piece STAMPEDE – The Movie finally arrives on home video thanks to Anime Factory, the label owned by Koch Media that encompasses the company's entire anime offering. The new chapter of the saga created by Eiichiro Oda will be available on March 19, 2020 in three fantastic editions: Limited Edition (on DVD and Blu-ray ™) and SteelBook® UltraLimited Edition (on Blu-ray ™ only).

All editions will include 5 collectible cards and a special dubbing starring Renato Novara, Emanuela Pacotto and Maurizio Merluzzo in the dubbing room, as well as other extra content such as:



The price of the Limited Edition DVD, Limited Edition Blu-ray and UltraLimited Edition Blu-ray is respectively € 15.80, € 19.99 and € 24.99. You can make the purchase by clicking on the Amazon link found at the bottom.

