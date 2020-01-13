The home video edition of Dorohedoro will feature the entire first season plus 6 bonus episodes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dorohedoro made its debut today on Netflix Japan with its first episode, generally received positively by critics and audiences despite some serious problems related to CGI animations. However, the producers would seem to have a lot of confidence in their work, given that they have just been announced six new OVAs to be released in June.

The first season of the anime will consist of 12 episodes in total and barring misunderstandings, will end on March 29, 2020. In addition to these episodes, divided into the two Blu-ray CDs included in the home video edition of 17 June 2020, Study MAP also confirmed the realization of the aforementioned extra episodes, each lasting about 5 minutes. All six OVAs, called by the authors "Ma no Omake" (Extra Bonus), will be included in the second of the two Blu-ray CDs.

For those unfamiliar with the work, we remind you that the synopsis of Dorohedoro reads the following: "Cayman, an alligator-headed man, is a common citizen of Hole who has long been trying to return to normal. Its transformation is the result of a curse launched by one of the many sorcerers who have been haunting the city for years, killing and deforming any innocent who happens to be within range. Taking advantage of the help of his dear friend Nikaido, Cayman will therefore start looking for the culprit based on the only clue available to him: a human face visible inside his huge mouth".

The series is not yet available in the West, but given the good response from the public, it is not impossible for it to arrive in the coming months. The manga started serialization in 1999 and ended it in 2018 with Volume number 23, in Italy the distribution was entrusted to Planet Manga.

And what do you think of it? Are you intrigued by this new anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for more information instead, we advise you to take a look at the first trailer of Dorohedoro.