The “Holy Grail” of Michael Jordan's cars up for auction: the luxury details and how much is the bid

The Syrian auctioneer even published the title deed, which includes the names of Jordan and Juanita, his first wife.

In addition to earning six rings from the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and to become the best basketball player in history, Michael Jordan he knew how to be a money maker. Today, according to the magazine Forbes, is the athlete who he has bagged the most money in history, with an estimated fortune of $ 2.1 billion. Even worldwide, it is the 1,001 richest person in the world.

His Majesty invested part of the proceeds in his tastes, including cars and motorcycles. "I grew up watching Nascar races, Dale Easrnhard, Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough … I was a huge fan and still am," he admitted several times, now retired. In addition, he owns a dealership in the state where he grew up (North Carolina) and his garage passed several collection cars to choose from: two Ferraris (the F335 TR and the 550M), two Porsches, an Aston Martin DB7 Volante, a Mercedes McLaren SLR 722, a Fiorano GTB, a Chevy C4 Corvette and a Bentley Continental GT coupe, among others.

Well, one of the gems that Jordan knew how to handle and that gained visibility by appearing in the documentary series The Last Dance, is being auctioned on the site eBay. It's about a 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser, which was acquired by Beverly Hills Car Club and then he proposed the one that began on Thursday, August 13 at the ridiculous base of 23 dollars and that ends next Sunday, 23. As of today accumulates almost 70 offers and the highest reaches USD 125,100.

MJ and the car, in his days as a star of the Chicago Bulls (Ebay)

The 400-horsepower vehicle “comes in a beautiful metallic navy color scheme with a beautiful gray interior. It is equipped with automatic transmission, air conditioning, heated seats, cruise control, dual airbags, power windows, power steering, power mirrors, power seats, power sunroof, power tilt steering wheel, power mirrors, four wheel disc brakes and chrome wheels, ”according to the auction site.

To certify the veracity of the car's link with the basketball star, Beverly Hills Car Club published the title deed, which is in the name of Jordan and Juanita, his first wife. Alex Manos, president of the company that started the auction, described it as "The Holy Grail" of the cars MJ drove. And he even revealed a luxury detail that served as a hook for potential buyers: “The good thing about the car is that when you turn on the car phone, Jordan's name appears on the dash”.

The collector's item: The auction started at $ 23, but the price rose dramatically (Ebay)

The Last Dance series triggered a new peak in Jordan's popularity, to the point that it caused a huge rise in the price of items that belonged to him and that are auctioned among fans. 48 hours ago, by case, a pair of Air Jordan 1 used by His Majesty during a friendly match played on August 25, 1985 in Trieste, Italy, was sold for $ 615,000.

The footwear had a particularity that made it even more expensive: in that friendly match against Juve Caserta, MJ broke the board after a violent overturn, and a piece of it remains trapped in the sole of his shoes.

