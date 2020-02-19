The Hollywood Series of Taika Waititi and Jude Law Has a Green Light

Share it:

Two days ago we received an interesting rumor that has been confirmed today. We will see in the near future Jude Law Y Taika Waititi together. Exciting, right?

Showtime has confirmed that the limited series 'The Auteur', which is based on the novel of the same name of Rick Spears, Go ahead and with the two talents confirmed. As it appears in an official statement signed by the executive vice president of Showtime programming, Amy Israel, in this limited series we will see a story written by Waititi with Peter Warren and starring Law that will offer us "a bloody love letter to the cinema that you will make you die of laughter and want to run for your life. " In addition to taking care of the script, Waititi will direct some episodes, the pilot included. However, given its busy schedule we will not know how many chapters it will take over.

Although we have no official synopsis of 'The Auteur', we know that it will be a satire in Hollywood told from the point of view of an eccentric author, which, according to the chain, will be "a gonzo horror comedy, a twisted romance and a glamorous act of scathing satire " where a "movie producer desperate to make a horror movie will take the production to a place where he accidentally meets a serial killer ".

The project is still under development and it is not known when it will enter productionWell, on the one hand Law, who has once again conquered us with his role in the HBO series 'The New Pope', will soon resume his role as Albus Dumbledore in the third installment of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise; and on the other, the Oscar-winning filmmaker for 'Jojo Rabbit' is finishing his new film as a director, 'Next goal wins', which features Elizabeth Moss and Michael Fassbender, and then begins with the production of' Thor: Love and thunder '.