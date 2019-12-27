The Hobbit Trilogy Mount Fan Unique Cut

Share it:

Although many years have passed since the end of the second trilogy inspired by Middle-earth, 'The Hobbit' remains a reference title for lovers of 'The Lord of the Rings'. If you liked all three movies, now thanks to a fan of the tapes of Peter Jackson You can see a summary in a single cut as if it were a single tape.

Although initially Tolkien's novel 'The Hobbit' was only going to be composed of two feature films, he finally arrived at the cinema divided into three titles, in order to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor. This turn caused some fans to consider that the material had been stretched too much, because while 'The Lord of the Rings' had three books to follow, 'The Hobbit' was a single novel. Couldn't a single tape be made, as would have been logical? A fan just proved yes.

Taking cuts of the three tapes, a fan has published his montage three in one on Reddit, creating what we could call "a short film". Quotation because this renewed title has a duration of five hours and eight minutes, so if you are in a hurry it is better to save the link for another time. However, considering that more than 2 hours and 45 minutes of the total footage of the three tapes have been trimmed, it can be said that yes, it is a fairly shortened material. Moreover, it is as if he had eliminated one of the three complete films.

Some notable things in this assembly fan to highlight, which of course, has worked it conscientiously. First of all, it is not a simple cut and paste of scenes. In this montage simply titled "The Hobbit", without referring to any of the three subtitles of any of the films, the cut does not follow the chronological order of the films, this is, for example, that does not begin with images of the first film, 'An unexpected journey', but with the scene flashback of Thorin meeting with Gandalf in 'The Desolation of Smaug'. On the other hand, do not expect to see anything related to the era of the Bilbo Baggins Ring, although it does include many crucial moments of the third film, 'The battle of the five armies' (2014), to the dismay of some.