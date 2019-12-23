The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard receives release date for summer 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Next year we will have a new ration of comedy starring that curious duo formed by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, because together they will star The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, sequel to The Other Bodyguard, released in 2017.

Specifically, the date that has been made official was August 28, at which time we will meet again with the leading duo accompanied by other stars such as Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo and Richard E. Grant.

In this sequel the character of Reynolds tries to withdraw from the spiral of violence in which his life has become when the criminal who plays Jackson and his wife (Hayek) end up putting him on a new mission to save Europe from the plans of the main villain , played by the Spanish Antonio Banderas.

The benefits of the first part of this saga managed to quintuple what the production had cost, so a sequel was more than clear.