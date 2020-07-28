The historical sports treasure that is in the hands of Diego Maradona

Share it:

Diego Maradona, during an event at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival (REUTERS / Eric Gaillard / File Photo)

Javier Sotomayor is a former Olympic champion and multi-world champion, who went down in history for his world record in Salamanca, where he achieved 2.45mts. in high jump, mark that so far has not been beaten. "Diego has one of the shoes with which I achieved the world record", revealed the Cuban in an interview with Super Deportivo Radio on LT10 and Radio Villa Trinidad.

In addition to reviewing his beginnings, his fears about the jump, the sacrifices he made, and even the dialogues with Fidel Castro, Sotomayor told the unknown anecdote the day he met Diego Maradona and how was that gave him to the world soccer star one of its most precious treasures.

“With Diego we are great, great friends. From the first time he came to Cuba, to do his treatment, I met him and even today we have had a very good relationship. In fact I was in his last official game, in La Bombonera (2011), because he invited me. His admiration for Maradona doubled when he said he admired me and knew about my sports career. That made me admire him so much more ”, acknowledged his devotion to Fluff.

“The first time we saw each other he gave me a T-shirt and I remember going to the house. He has the pair of shoes of mine from when I achieved the world record in Salamanca. I gave it to him the second time he came to Havana. I also have several of his shirts. Having the best athlete of all time as a friend makes me feel very proud ”, continued the legendary Cuban athlete, who set the record of 2.45 meters in 1993.

Javier Sotomayor, former Cuban athlete (EFE)

The former Olympian recounted how he was moved by the day he witnessed Diego's farewell match. "There I really took on what Maradona is and the large number of followers he has in Argentina. The Bombonera was full, there were many people at the farewell dinner. Diego is a great person, and I say it because I met him. With his way of being, some who do not know him are detractors of his personality and he is not. Those of us who are lucky enough to know him can say that Diego is very human, very intelligent, even if many don't think so So".

Regarding the moment when Maradona confessed that he knew his history, the Cuban acknowledged: “I was perplexed when Diego begins to tell me and remember my career as an athlete. Not only that he met me, but also knew detail by detail of my sports career. I remember that He knew where he had made the jump, he told me about the record with precision and until almost now he told me. Something similar happened to me with Valdano, last year in a hotel in Madrid ”.

Javier Sotomayor It also has the Unbeatable record achieved 27 years ago in high jump and also the universal records on indoor track (2.43) and under-18 (2.33), just like him Olympic title in Barcelona ’92, silver in Sydney 2000, six world golds and three at the Pan American Games. With 52 years and father of five children, today he fulfills the function of general secretary of the Cuban Athletics Federation.

Other outstanding phrases:

“The number 2.45 has marked me and has marked my day to day. It is not only the number of a record and in such a way it marked me, that it tried to carry it everywhere. I put it in my gmail mail, in the license plate of my car. To everything I have to put a number I put 2.45. My last two cars the completion was 245. I had a bar in Havana that I put 245 and my Twitter, Messenger and my emails all have 245. A stamp that you used in my work it also has that number ”.

"I remember there were 5 compulsory tests that taught you As a boy and the one I liked the least was jumping high, because I was afraid of him. I was afraid to jump. In my beginnings I did it out of obligation, I say by obligation because it was regulated in this way and it had to be done ”.

"I am honest: I would not like to be taken from the record. I am convinced that nothing that has come is here to stay. What I always say and say that there is only one way that my record cannot be broken and that way will not exist: it is that the high jump disappears. As long as you jump high the chances are always going to be for someone to finish my record. Someday it will come, convinced of that I am ”.

Fidel Castro and Diego Maradona (NA)

“For my sports life, Fidel Castro was very important. I had a great friendship, in fact I was with Diego when the commander died in his last hours and I accompanied him to Santiago de Cuba, where he was buried. I was in his last moments and next to Diego. Not only me, Cuban sports also owe a lot to Fidel Castro. Many of the results obtained by Cuban athletes we owe in large measure to Commander Fidel Castro. He was a great follower and motivator of Cuban athletes. "

“I had several talks with Fidel Castro related to motivation. Even in moments when I was not feeling well and prepared to compete. For example, In the preview of the Atlanta Olympics he suggested that I not go because I was not in good physical condition. He always had a great knowledge about athletes, he sent me to look and persuaded me not to go, because he knew he was not in optimal shape. I refused and said I was going to try. Later when I returned and it didn't go well, because I didn't get the expected result, it also motivated me to keep going. ”

The complete interview with Javier Sotomayor

