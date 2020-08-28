the historic wrestler dies at 80

Share it:

After Kamala’s disappearance, WWE fans find themselves forced to greet another celebrity who made wrestling history: Bob Armstrong, nicknamed Bullet.

The sad announcement was made by his son Scott e the WWE tribute it was not long in coming: “WWE is saddened to learn that “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Fame champion and patriarch of the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, has passed away at the age of 80. A strong man and a great entertainer, Armstrong was born on October 3, 1939 and has proven himself to be one of the toughest fighters on the planet“.

Armstrong had guaranteed the respect of his fellow Americans also for his military career, which began well before entering the world of wrestling. He had in fact served in the Marines and had been a member of the Fair Oaks Drug Department. Particularly famous for its holds and for the close combat, Bullet was able to send the opponent on tilt even in words with provocations and incitements.

The four children (Scott, Brad Steve and Brian) have decided to follow in his footsteps, so his has become a real family business. Another piece of history that goes away. We leave you with our exclusive interview with Jeff Hardy.