The historic record that Karim Benzema can ban Lionel Messi on the last date of La Liga

Benzema will seek to deprive Lionel Messi of reaching a historical record in La Liga (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

“We didn't want to end this way, but it also marks a little bit how the year went. A very irregular team, very weak, who beat them by intensity, by desire, who create us very easily and score goals. During the year we lost a lot of points, we were irregular and this game indicates a little what our year was. We must do self-criticism, starting with ourselves, but a global self-criticism ”.

These harsh words correspond to Lionel Messi, who did not hide his annoyance after a new defeat for Barcelona (2-1 at home against Osasuna) that allowed Real Madrid to conquer its 34th La Liga title. However, in the absence of a day to complete the tournament, the Argentine still has a goal to meet.

The flea he wants to continue expanding his legacy and will seek to break an impressive mark within the Spanish tournament. Will try to be the footballer who won the Pichichi award the most times (maximum gunner of the contest). The flea, together with the legendary Telmo Zarra, they did it six times. The Spanish kept it in the seasons 1944-45, 1945-46, 1946-47, 1949-50, 1950-51 and 1952-53, while the '10 ′ of the culé did it in 2009-10, 2011- 12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

In the absence of a match, Messi looks at everyone from above with 23 conquests (5 were penal). But the captain of the Argentine team cannot relax, since just two goals behind the French Karim Benzema, the great figure of Real Madrid by Zinedine Zidane.

On the last date of La Liga (all matches will be played at the same time), Barcelona will visit Alavés, a club that ensured its permanence last day after beating Betis 2-1. The new champion, meanwhile, will visit Leganes, a club that needs to win and wait for other results (especially Celta against the relegated Espanyol) to avoid losing the category.

Lionel Messi leads Karim Benzeman by two goals (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Although the possibility of winning the Copa del Rey and La Liga escaped them, the Catalans are still alive in the Champions League (in the first leg of the round of 16 they equaled 1 to 1 against Napoli in San Paolo). If they advance, in the next instance they will face the winner of Chelsea-Bayer Munich (the Germans won the first game 3-0).

So far this season, Lionel Messi, wearing the Barça shirt, played 41 games, scoring 28 goals and providing 21 assists.

