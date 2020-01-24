The 'Hispanics' get into the European final and will fight to be champions again against Croatia

The 'Hispanic' they got the pass to a New European handball final. The Spanish men's team may fight for revalidate the champion post that they got two years ago, in 2018, against Sweden. This time will be measured to Croatia for being the best in Europe again and the match will be this Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Spain gets into the final after defeating Slovenia in a game where they always took the lead, although suffering until the end, when Slovenes came to be somewhat tied. The meeting ended with a score of 34-32, demonstrating the superiority of the 'Hispanics' and the good moment in which they reach the final.