The his official Xbox Series X logo appears on a patent

April 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
According to a Microsoft patent registered on April 16, the following would be the official logo of the new console, quite different from what we have seen to date on the American desktop consoles.

Xbox Series X Logo Seemingly Revealed

The logo appears to belong to Series X, the most powerful console of what is believed to be a family of systems under the name of Xbox Series, but this has not yet been officially confirmed by the company.

This comes shortly after new rumors about an Xbox Series S announcement for May come to light, at which time they would also show some games for the new systems and details on the cheapest model of them.

Interestingly, the patent uses uses for the logo such as video game consoles, backpacks, jewelry, posters, trading cards and fire extinguishers … for some reason.

Mark, spotted.

It should not be long until we know each and every detail about Microsoft's plans for the new generation. Similarly, the competition should be putting the batteries in the coming weeks to start taking part of the conversation, because so far at Sony they have only decided to show the appearance of the DualSense, the new PS5 controller, a console from which only We know the technical specifications, but not the launch catalog, much less the system desasapland.

Both Microsoft and Sony defend that they will be ready to put their new systems on sale at Christmas this year despite the heavy blow that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused for the production of components. Time will tell if they are right and can afford to cover much of the demand that will undoubtedly be for the new consoles.

