According to a Microsoft patent registered on April 16, the following would be the official logo of the new console, quite different from what we have seen to date on the American desktop consoles.
The his official Xbox Series X logo appears on a patent
April 22, 2020
2 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent Posts
- The his official Xbox Series X logo appears on a patent
- The Promised Neverland: sensational twists in the last chapters
- Vivaldi 3.0 browser adds ad blocker and trackers in association with DuckDuckGo
- The Hunger Games prequel has a movie in the works
- Promo DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 10: The Great British Fake-Off
- Promo from The Flash 6 × 17: Liberation
- The Mandalorian has already started the pre-production of season 3
- Before Hunter X Hunter, Togashi designed a doujinshi focused on Pikachu
Add Comment