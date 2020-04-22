The his official Xbox Series X logo appears on a patent

Share it:

According to a Microsoft patent registered on April 16, the following would be the official logo of the new console, quite different from what we have seen to date on the American desktop consoles.

The logo appears to belong to Series X, the most powerful console of what is believed to be a family of systems under the name of Xbox Series, but this has not yet been officially confirmed by the company. This comes shortly after new rumors about an Xbox Series S announcement for May come to light, at which time they would also show some games for the new systems and details on the cheapest model of them. Interestingly, the patent uses uses for the logo such as video game consoles, backpacks, jewelry, posters, trading cards and fire extinguishers … for some reason.