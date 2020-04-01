The hill of poppies: history of the second feature by Goro Miyazaki

Share it:

The private and working life of Goro Miyazaki it was not very simple, due to the difficult relationship with her father who was almost always absent due to work issues, and following the success of Nausicaa della Valle del Vento due to the pressure of being held up as "Miyazaki's son". Goro's concern about being able to take the reins of the Ghibli was no small, and for this reason he wanted to prove he could direct a film: in 2006 Goro Miyazaki ventured into The Tales of Terramare. I judgments were somewhat conflicting, even dividing journalists: some experts in the sector appreciated it for its high technical quality, which reflects the teachings of Hayao Miyazaki; others criticized him for having a slow narration and not in harmony with the Ghibli imagery; the Japanese public, on the other hand, applauded him, so much so that The Tales of Terramare dominated the Japanese charts for a full five weeks.

Still, we are of the opinion that the director did not give weight to the critics or the opinions of the public, but wanted to point out his skills to his father. The reaction of the founder of Studio Ghibli regarding Terramare's stories was negative: during the preview he left the room after an hour of screening, having noticed how strongly the film was influenced by the father-son relationship. At the end of the feature film, Hayao Miyazaki claimed that the son was not yet an adult, and left him a message telling him he had done a good job. However, making a good first movie is like an insult. Goro Miyazaki, however, did not give up. He treasured his father's criticisms, managed to straighten the shot, and made a new film more cohesive, better, and in some respects more intimate and mature: The hill of poppies.

Between history and love

After probing the terrain of the fantasy genre, with The Poppy Hill Goro Miyazaki took a step back for a different story, which was more exciting, and which managed to win the hearts of the spectators.

In 1963 Japan was experiencing a period of recovery after the end of the Korean War (which ended in 1953), and was one year after the Olympic Games of 1964, which would be held in Tokyo, the first in Asia. A crucial era for the nation, which sought to have a new image, even after the events of the Second World War; for this reason the country was preparing itself to host States all over the world.

The hill of poppies takes place in this particular climate of change. The protagonist is Umi Matsuzaki, who lives in her grandmother's house, in a villa on top of a hill, together with her sister and brother, after being fatherless because of the Korean War. Every morning Umi, after waking up, raises two signage flags to leave a good omen message to the sailors who see them: a habit taken as a child, to indicate the right path to the father who had embarked to go to war. After her daily routine, the girl prepares breakfast for the guests of the house: the house, in fact, is used as a hostel, at the behest of her grandmother, where other women rest; it is not clear who they are, but they widen the "family"in the house on the hill.

Umi, given the age, in addition to taking care of the guests, is also a student, and precisely at school her life is destined to take a turn. One day started like any other, Umi attends a student protest, and sees Shun Kazama dive from the roof of a ruined building into a small tank full of water; the girl, worried about the young man's health, helps him, and between the two immediately a small spark is released which is destined to flare up little by little.

The following day, under pressure from his sister, Umi visits the ancient structure: the Latin Quarter, used as the seat of numerous student clubs. The interior is dirty and confusing, with clubs scattered around every corner of the old building, and if you are not an expert it is easy to get lost. Not with little difficulty, the sisters reach the school newspaper, and here Umi has a second meeting with Shun.

The protagonist, more and more fascinated by the boy, begins to take an interest in her ideals, and to take part in the protest to prevent the Latin Quarter, a historic building dating back to the end of the Meiji period (1912), is demolished for a rebuilding.

Yet when Shun and Umi seem to be getting closer, they are brought before a revelation that will forever change the balance of their relationship, to the point of having a colder and more detached relationship, and of the whole narrative. Despite an initial departure, the two will continue to fight for the fate of the student club headquarters. Although the twist is functional, the script, in several moments, stumbles, in the closing bars, accelerates, and fails to give a satisfying ending.

A troubled production

Despite the criticisms of The Tales of Terramare, Goro Miyazaki did not want to abandon the dream of becoming a director, and immediately after the screening of his first feature film, he had already set the gears of his imagination in motion to create a new work.

The opportunity comes a few years later, when Hayao Miyazaki, net of his dissent on his son's desire to make a film, offers him a preliminary screenplay of what would have been The Poppy Hill. Analyzing the plot, it is possible to understand how Goro Miyazaki this time put aside his feelings on the difficult relationship with his father (highlighted in the first film), to focus on a story that shows a cross-section of Japanese society of the 60s : between fiction and reality, The hill of poppies presents a nation and a people that are slowly changing, and that are trying to recover and open up to the rest of the world after two wars; in addition, a political party begins to become more and more emerging "youth", part of the voice of the people, who would shake the whole world in a few years, represented in the film by the student movement that wants to prevent the demolition of the Latin Quarter. Although these historical elements are perceptible, they are not in all respects the pivot of the narrative, constituting only a simple background on which the events take place.

The production of Goro Miyazaki's second feature has been complex, perhaps even more than that of The Tales of Terramare. Again, the director was faced with the difficult relationship with his father and the overwhelming shadow of being associated with him.

When supervising the work in progress, Hayao Miyazaki was always distant from his son, because he did not want to create a father-son team, and did not approve the drawings he had under his eyes: he considered the character design lifeless and the characters did not transmit any emotion to those who looked at them, and this did nothing but reinforce his thesis that his "heir" was not yet ready to fill the role of director.

For his part, Goro Miyazaki, to prevent his father from interfering further and making changes, hid the storyboards. The already precarious situation worsened when Goro presented the sketches to Toshio Suzuki, historical producer of the Ghibli: although Suzuki has always admired the imagination of Goro, after having seen how the film would have been, he noticed that the protagonist was devoid of vigor and charisma, and could never have distributed a film that could not enchant the audience.

Hayao Miyazaki took control of the situation and designed a new draft, in which Umi crossed a bridge with a brisk pace: the protagonist had finally come to life. Following the advice of his father, Goro made the necessary changes to make his characters more human, making them seemingly insignificant gestures, but which made them realistic: the spectator could more easily bond with the protagonists and with the various secondary roles. Noting the new lifeblood of the project, Toshio Suzuki decided that in September 2010 he could start the animation plans, and then distribute The hill of poppies in cinemas the following year.

At the expense of work slowdowns due to the blackout caused by the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami (in 2011), which forced the animators to work at night, The Poppy Hill was able to see the light in July 2011. Right from the start, Goro Miyazaki's second film was well received by critics, this time not divided, even if he has given negative opinions on the script, considering it at times obvious.

Although the film does not display the Carthusian artistic sector of The Tales of Terramare, it is still well done on the technical side, detaching itself from the "classic" style of Studio Ghibli; the faithful historical representation allows you to take a dip in the past, to the point of being able to breathe the atmosphere of Japan in the 60s, thanks also to a soundtrack studied down to the smallest detail, which seems to come directly from the historical period in which carry out the events.

The hill of poppies marks for Goro Miyazaki an artistic maturation as director, which led him to get closer to the father. He could not help but notice and appreciate the change, and at the end of the projection of the preview behind closed doors he urged him not to demoralize and not to give up, saying: "Go ahead … scare me."