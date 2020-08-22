the hilarious wishes of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki to Misha Collins

Share it:

Surely you have noticed that many posts shared by the cast of Supernatural are accompanied by the hashtag “SPN Family“, to indicate the bond, almost fraternal, that has been established on the set after 15 years of working side by side. Today is Misha Collins birthday and for the occasion Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki they made him a special wish.

The video, which was posted a few hours ago on Collins’ Instagram profile, was shot entirely on the set of Supernatural 15, which recently resumed work, and given the absence of the birthday boy, the Winchester brothers decided to pay homage to him with a really successful double.

“I wasn’t on set today, but some of my closest people were there with a lookalike of mine”, wrote Collins commenting on the post, which you will find at the bottom. The video shows the cast and many members of the crew of technicians intent on singing happy birthday to the birthday boy, who has today 46 candles blown out, and besides the clearly ironic “double” there was no shortage of a parody of Collins, whose character Castiel has an extremely low tone of voice.

Meanwhile, between a joke and another, the long-lived series The CW the final finale starts and the whole production is underway working harder than ever to finish filming of the latest episodes of Supernatural 15, airing in a few weeks.