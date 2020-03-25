The hilarious idea of ​​a commentator after running out of sports to narrate

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For several years now, journalist Nick Heath has narrated all kinds of events related to rugby. From the Premiership English or the Six Nations Tournament until the Rugby World Cup or The Rugby Championship, among others. However, for several days, he has been left without any party to narrate. All this as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, which has led to the cancellation of important competitions such as the Copa América, the Eurocopa or even the Olympic Games.

Nonetheless, the commentator has not stopped commenting. Given the impossibility of narrating any type of sporting event, Heath has begun to narrate habitual events of his day to day as if it were the Six Nations Tournament. From several people kicking a ball in the street to a group of people carrying their sons and daughters in baby carriages or families taking the dog out to relieve themselves.

From dog walks to baby carriage races

This has been demonstrated through his personal Twitter account, where he has shared a series of videos in which we can see the commentator enjoying and commenting on everything that is on the street while out for a walk: "We are at the end of the competition between two young men playing ball in the park. This is being horrible. We can also see several people running in the background. "

But he has not uploaded a single video. Since the world of sports was completely stopped by the coronavirus, the commentator has not stopped uploading videos commenting on different "sports". Among them, the one carried out by four mothers, who carry their babies in their respective chairs. A simple walk that, in the eyes of the commentator, becomes a race that has been enjoyed by the nearly 300,000 people who have seen the video in question.

The great champion of crosswalk racing

Among other things, the commenter has also commented on runs that occur at crosswalks. A competition in which, as Heath explains, there is no one who can with the woman with the bags. But not only that. He has also narrated the behavior of society in feeding centers, the dog walk or even the struggle of a group of young people to find a seat on the terrace of a bar.

However, given that the UK has established a three-week confinement, the commentator has stopped broadcasting these types of competitions. Despite this, the Briton has left enough material to bring a smile to all those people who have been left without any sport. Therefore, it will be necessary to wait until the end of the confinement to return to enjoy both the conventional sport and that narrated by Heath.