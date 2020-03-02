The highly anticipated Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2020 has also been canceled

Share it:

The spread of Coronavirus has forced the Japanese government to take serious measures to curb its spread. Because of these rules, many highly anticipated events have been canceled, just like the famous national event of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2020.

After the closure of Anime Japan 2020, the most important fair of the Rising Sun linked to Japanese animation thanks to the multitude of themed announcements that leaked from the event, also the Ikebukuro festival, initially scheduled for March 13-16, is forced to suffer the same fate. The organizing committee, however, expressed in the cancellation notice that the awards will not be canceled, although the methods for recognizing the works will be judged differently than in previous years.

Furthermore, al Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2020 Akira's 4K preview was scheduled to be released at the wonderful Grand Cinema Sunshine, with the long-awaited participation of two veteran industry animators in the next talk show, Toshiyuki Inoue is Hiroyuki Okiura.

The Coronavirus, in the last period, has even forced numerous productions to postpone the debut of the new animated series, due to delays in communications between animation studios and third-party companies, as happened recently at The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

