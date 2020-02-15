The highly anticipated third season of OreGairu is finally shown in a new trailer

Share it:

We're almost there, but the third season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, or more commonly known with OreGairu, is about to debut after an asphyxiating wait. The second series, in fact, ended about 5 years ago, leaving thousands of fans in suspense.

The announcement of OreGairu 3, a year ago, received a standing ovation from fans, mainly due to the delays in the release of the last volume of the light novel of the same name. In any case, the wait seems destined finally to end on April 9th, with the last 12-episode tranche to close the beloved story. Anyway, at the bottom of the news, you can give a taste of the new promotional trailer of the anime, lasting more than 2 minutes, which promises interesting aspects to say the least.

But speaking of the third season, did you know that voice actors of Yui and Yukino will they take care of the closing track of OreGairu 3? More details can be found in the dedicated news. And what are your expectations for the last part of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.