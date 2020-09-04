The hidden truths, how real is there in Robert Zemeckis’ film?

Share it:

This evening it airs on Rai Movie The hidden truths, a Hitchcock-style thriller directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford. Few people know, however, that the screenwriter of the film took inspiration for her subject from facts that in part actually happened to her.

Sarah Kernochan she never made a secret of being a supernatural enthusiast and said she had made various paranormal encounters during her life that gave her the inspiration for this subject.

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to people’s talks about ghosts. I have no doubts about their existence. I know one and I live with it.” the woman said talking about her grandfather and, just taking into account this bond with a person who has now disappeared, she wanted to write something to submit to the greats of Hollywood.

Originally the screenwriter wanted to give life to a story completely different focused on two elderly people who meet a feminine spirit. The director of this project had to be Steven Spielberg who, however, did not like the particularly polite story and decided to change the cards and turn it all into a much darker narrative.

When the film then passed into the hands of Robert Zemeckis, it all became even more gloomy and transformed into The Hidden Truths We Know. In this film, the female lead comes into contact with a spirit who reveals to her that her husband is a brutal killer. Only by unmasking the man can the ghost finally find eternal peace.

If this story intrigued you, take a look at all the backstories of The Hidden Truths.