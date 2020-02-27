The hidden messages of ‘The Man’, Taylor Swift’s new music video, have left us FIBRATING

Share it:

Taylor Swift premieres the video clip of his new single, 'The man'.

We analyze one by one all the hidden messages that the singer has cast in her last work.

Alert all units! Taylor Swift just released the video musical of 'The man', his latest 'single'. And considering that the singer has accustomed us to hide a lot of hidden messages in her video clips, that can only mean one thing: that it's time to put on the detective 'swiftie' costume once again to try to find them all!

As we commented in our guide to understand 'Lover', the artist's latest album, Swift wrote this song while thinking about what her career would have been like if it had been a man instead of a woman, letting glimpse the machismo within the music industry (as well as in society in general). Would they have judged their sentimental life in the same way? Would you question your success in the same way? Would the media have dedicated the same headlines? Or could he have lived his life free of other people's judgments? Just as the 'mysterious' protagonist of the video clip does, a macho man who behaves as if the world belonged to him while the rest of the people applaud him for it. Come on Mr lifelong lord …

We review all the hidden 'secrets' of Taylor Swift in the video for 'The man'

A wall full of meaning

Although at first glance it may seem like any wall with a few scribbles, in fact the graffiti that decorates it has a lot to say. In them you can read 'Reputation', '1989', 'Red', 'Speak Now' and 'Fearless' backwards (the titles of their first albums) and next to them, a poster that says it all: "Disappeared. If found, return to Taylor Swift. " Does this whole story sound like something to you? In effect, it is a direct strip to his old record label with whom he maintains a battle for the rights of his own music. And that sign of forbidden 'scooters'? We don't look at anyone, Scooter Brown.

In addition, they are at station 13 (the singer's favorite number).

Messages everywhere

A cup, a stain after the protagonist of the video has emptied his bladder on the wall … Any place is good for casting phrases or the title of the song. Or your own merchandising! If you like the 'tie dye' effect sweatshirt worn by the woman on the right, you can buy it on the Taylor Swift website.

The newspaper article

Youtube

Criticisms for his love life have accompanied Swift throughout his career. On the other hand, when it is a man who has "many" partners, society tends to applaud him. And the cover of that newspaper could not be more ironic: "How famous has won the prize of the year for his appointments?".

The world upside down

In the video the poster of 'Miss Americana' appears several times, the documentary that the artist has just released on Netflix, although with a 'small' modification: instead of her name and face, that of a Tyler Swift appears . In addition, the name of the director, Lana Wilson, has also been changed to that of a man named Larry.

That chair judge's face sounds to me

The man who puts order in the tennis match is not just any actor … is Scott Swift, the singer's very father!

The man … IT'S HER!

At the end of the whole story, it turns out that this 'mysterious' man was actually the artist herself !! Come on, literally what the song says: If Taylor Swift were a man, it would be THE man. And we have no doubt about that.