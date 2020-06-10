The hidden data of the historic 5-0 about Argentina, the anecdote of Bilardo and the day that his football beat Pablo Escobar's violence: 9 sentences by Pacho Maturana

"It's without doubt that was the request that I made, for that the Colombian people change their mentality. What we did, because Colombia did not exist, since the last World Cup was in 62 and without much significance. At that moment where you were going, Colombia was Pablo Escobar, they spoke to you about violence, they spoke to you about drugs. There came a time even when I told Italians there that Colombia had not invented the drug, that I first heard about the Camorra in Italy and that they have already solved their problem. That we were in a process of growth and when a country grows it has to deal with many problems, and that was one of those problems. So don't come and tell us that we made it up. From there, they never screwed up again more with the theme. Apart Valderrama appeared and a group of solidarity people which showed that they played with joywho were friends, who they enjoyed soccer. That tells you what a society is like and without a doubt it changed us ”.