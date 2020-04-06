Entertainment

The Heroes of My Hero Academia invade the first cover of Action Comics

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
If you have to find a date to trace the birth of the superhero-related comics, it is inevitable to think in June 1938, when the first historical number of Action Comics was released, which narrated the origins of Clark Kent, aka Superman. That little book has influenced many artists, including Kohei Horikoshi, author of My Hero Academia

If the hero figure has appeared, with more or less importance, in an infinity of works related not only to the comics field but also filmic or inherent to video games, in My Hero Academia is fundamental, as the title suggests. In fact, we follow the adventures of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates from Yuei high school, prestigious for the preparation offered to those who want to become Heroes.

The user @Malkavian_TV therefore thought of join the universe created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster to that of Horikoshi, inserting some characters of My Hero Academia on the cover of the first volume of Action Comics. Respecting the retro style of the original design, the end result is incredible, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the page.

With Deku who seems to run away afraid of what's going on behind him, let's see instead All Might in the costume of the Golden Age, take the role of Superman in the original artwork. A beautiful tribute that recalls the origins of one of the most popular genres by comic book fans.

Recall that the first spoilers of chapter 267 of My Hero Academia have emerged on the net, and that the manga has recently reached an important milestone.

