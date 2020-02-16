 The Helstrom series adds director Jim O’Hanlon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Within the few news that are coming from the series “Marvel’s Helstrom” We have the novelty of a new member for the technical team. This time we know the incorporation of the filmmaker Jim O’Hanlon to direct some of the episodes of the Hulu project. Hanlon has directed several series episodes like “Neighborhood Police”, "The Deep", but what concerns us the most, three episodes of “Marvel’s The Punisher”, as are the tenth of the first season and the first two of the second season.

O'Hanlon joins a team in which we already have other directors like Kevin Tancharoen, Michael Offer or Daina Reid. Although many production details have not been leaked, it would already be in its final stages in Vancouver (British Columbia, Canada)

In “Marvel’s Helstrom”, Daimon (aka Son of Satan) and Ana Helstrom (aka Satana) are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. Brothers have a complicated dynamic in tracking the worst of humanity, each with their attitude and skills. Its premiere in Hulu will occur sometime in this 2020.

Via information | HN Entertainment