The Hello World manga is about to enter the heart of the action

The work of Tomohiko Ito it had a moderate success in Japan, so much so as to lead to the publication of a second Hello World manga, present in the Ultra Jump pages. And it is the magazine itself to announce that the series is about to reach its climax.

Indeed, it appears that the next issue of the work, which will be available in Japan starting February 19, will enter the heart of the Naomi Katagaki story and his encounter with his version of the future. For the uninitiated, the manga, written by Manatsu Suzuki and Yoshihiro Sono, is a paper transposition of the film released in Japanese theaters last September 20 and set in 2077 in Kyoto.

The protagonist's task will be to save the life of Ruri Ichigyou, a classmate of his who, like him, is part of the committee that manages the student library, his future girlfriend and destined to die in a tragic accident. Aided by his ten-year-old version, Naomi will have to change the future on this journey that will bring the young student to rediscover himself.

The work is still unpublished in Italy, but if you are still curious to see the splendid atmosphere of the animated film, we leave you with the trailer of Hello World.