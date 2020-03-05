The Hello World event film has also been officially postponed

Share it:

The spread of Coronavirus has forced the government to impose some health ordinances to try to contain the spread of Covid-19 as much as possible. Due to these rules, some films due to debut this month have been postponed, including the distribution of Hello world.

The new film by Tomohiko Ito, producer of Your Name and director for the franchise of Sword Art Online, was planned in our rooms in a special event on March 9, 10 and 11. In the past few hours, Anime Factory, Koch Media 's label linked to Japanese animation, published in a press release on postponement of Hello World. Same fate that also affected the debut of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising under the publisher Dynit in the morning.

The new date communicated by the distributor confirms the landing of the film on May 4th, 5th and 6th, through the usual special event formula. We remind you, in this regard, that among the voice actors of Hello World stand out Mirko Cinnamon (Naomi boy), Gabriele Vender (Adult Naomi) and the very young Agnese Marteddu (Ruri). A taste of the new feature film can be seen through the first promotional trailer in Italian, published exclusively on Everyeye.it.

