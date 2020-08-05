The heartbreaking story of a Spanish coach, witness to the explosion in Beirut: "My body started to shake, it was terrifying"

Share it:

This was the impressive explosion in the port of Beirut

Last Tuesday the club Al ahed of The Libano announced to Spanish Daniel Gimenez as his new coach to replace Bassem Marmar, who had been crowned in the 2019 AFC Cup, the second most important club-level tournament in Asia. What the coach least believed was that in his first practice he would witness an event as unique as it was terrifying.

Is that today the port of Beirut, capital of the Asian nation, was the scene of a mega explosion that so far has claimed the lives of at least 73 people and injured more than 3,700. The videos of the outbreak have shocked that they went viral on social networks have shocked the world and the Spanish was near the place.

Giménez, who spoke with the sports news portal AS, explained that he heard the din when he was directing his first practice with the professional team six kilometers from the scene of the tragedy. "It was my first official training and we were finishing it when, suddenly, we heard an explosion that made us stagger, my body began to shake, I had a ringing in our ears … and immediately a tremendous cloud completely covered us"

Daniel Giménez took office just a week ago (Facebook)

The Al Ahed stadium is located south of Beirut and the effects of the outbreak were felt up there. "Probably my Academy is also affected, some houses of my soccer players are destroyed.… although fortunately all of them and their relatives are fine, as well as mine, since my wife has not suffered any damage either and that, despite being about 20km from the port, has noticed the impact so much that she hid thinking that they were bombs "

Giménez explained that the moment of the explosion made his skin stand on end and left him perplexed, but he lived through the worst moment when he had to return home: “He was driving with his booties on and with one hand on the wheel and another on his eyes , why at the time I thought it could be a bomb and, in case more fell, I wanted to protect myself from a possible glass break in the vehicle. During this journey I have seen Beirut destroyed, with many bodies covered with crystals, mutilated people … it has been terrifying. The worst part of all, without a doubt, has been the way back home because of everything I have had to do. ”

This is how the port of Beirut was after the explosion

Although the causes that caused the outbreak are still unknown, the authorities reported that the magnitude of the outbreak was due to the fact that it occurred in a warehouse of high-powered explosive materials that had been confiscated in previous years. The Lebanese chain LBCI he specified that the substance that exploded was sodium nitrate, used as a fertilizer, food preservative and also to produce explosives, part of a shipment that had been confiscated from a ship a year ago. This was further confirmed by the Director General of Lebanese Customs, Badri Daher, who spoke of "tons of nitrate".

Sodium nitrate is a chemical compound commonly used as a fertilizer and food preservative. However, in combination with other substances It can be used to make explosives and also solid rocket fuel. For this reason, their trade is usually highly regulated and controlled.

So far, 73 dead and at least 3,700 injured have been registered, but authorities indicate that the search is constant to find more survivors, for which the numbers could increase over the hours.

