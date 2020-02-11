The heartbreaking farewell of Ricardo Montaner to his “nephew” of 4 years who died

The singer Ricardo Montaner He dedicated a meaningful message to a boy who recently passed away, whom he affectionately referred to as his nephew.

Bruno, 4 years old, was born in Paraguay, and expected to receive a kidney transplant, since these organs did not work properly since he was born. However, he died during this week due to medical complications.

The little boy went viral for a video in which the Our Father prays and asks for help to resist waiting for one of these organs.

The interpreter of “He will miss me” shared a video on his account Instagram Where they both sing a song. He also wrote some lines dedicated to Brunito, which he signed as his “uncle Richard".

A deep pain … we made many plans for you #Brunito, but God had a better one there in the heavens, now there will be no transplants or delays, no long faces, no eternal rows, there will be no medicines or any pain … there you will look beautiful as already you were, but shining, sitting on the skirts of the eternal father. Just see you soon, beautiful nephew… he loves you, Uncle Ricardo (sic) ”, the artist wrote

With Hello information.

It may interest you:

"Jumping with nausea is not easy": Resident went to the hospital after concert at the Zocalo

To start the year well! Aracely Arámbula confesses that she has a new heartthrob