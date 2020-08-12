The header of one of the top NBA stars that sparked a scandal: he could miss the first game of the playoffs

Share it:

The expulsion of Giannis Antetokounmpo for a hard header to an opponent

Countdown to the definition of the regular phase of the NBA in the Orlando bubble. And one of the teams that secured their qualification to the playoffs even before the suspension of the season on March 11 due to the advance of the coronavirus pandemic was Milwaukee. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks finished first in the Eastern Conference and with the best record in the league.

But in the penultimate game before focusing on the postseason, the one chosen as Most valuable Player of the last NBA season was the protagonist of a violent action. This Tuesday, in the duel that the Bucks played against the Washington Wizards, the Greek gave a brutal head butt to a rival, which resulted in a flagrant grade 2 offense, which is why he was immediately expelled by the referee trio of the match.

It all started when little more than three minutes of the second quarter had been played. With Milwaukee on the attack, Giannis tried to make one of his classic penetrations, but he ran into Moe Wagner, who took the time and received the impact that the judges determined as an offensive foul. Then, and after challenging the referees for the decision they had made, Bucks number 34 approached the 2.11 meter German player and struck him hard with his head in the face.

Moritz Wagner after the assault he suffered (Ashley Landis / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)

At the time of the expulsion, Antetokounmpo had 12 points and 9 rebounds in 10 minutes of play. Despite not having their top star for much of the game, the team led by Mike Budenholzer was left with the victory against Washington by 126-113.

Once the meeting ended, the Greek had contact with the press and apologized for the incident that took all the flashes in the Orlando bubble. “It was a terrible action. “If I could go back, go back in time and go back to that play, I wouldn't. But at the end of the day, we are all human, we all make mistakes "Giannis said.

Another of those who raised his voice after what happened to his star was the Milwaukee coach. “This is an MVP. People put it to the test. Normally it's phenomenal and this game was a mistake, ”said Budenholzer, who took the opportunity to refer to the fact that the league should analyze previous similar plays that Antetokounmpo suffered, before choosing to fine or suspend him. According to the Greek forward himself, in recent times, plays in which rivals try to friction with him in order to stop him are more and more frequent on his way to the hoop.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was sent off early in the second quarter (Ashley Landis / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)

Beyond the expulsion suffered by one of those chosen by the NBA to fight for the award for the best player of the current season – he will compete against LeBron James and James Harden -, what we will have to wait will be what resolution the league will make after the incident. In the event that it is decided to suspend Giannis, the scenario may change completely: if fines him with a suspension match, the 34th of the Bucks will miss the last game of the regular season, which will have nothing at stake for their team and will be this Thursday against Memphis Grizzlies.

The situation would change if the league authorities decide to give him two games out, since if so, the start of the playoffs would be lost in the series that Milwaukee will play against the Orlando Magic.

