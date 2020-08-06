The Head: Review of the first episodes of the thriller with Alvaro Morte

Share it:

The Head is ready to land in Italy too. After the release on June 15 on the Asian, North European and Spanish markets, the co-production The Mediapro Studio, Hulu Japan and HBO Asia is preparing for the Italian release on Amazon Prime Video with the mysteries of the Antarctic station Polaris VI. The ambitious idea is that of a limited series strongly anchored to the characters and the extreme conditions of Antardide, which can bring out the beauty and brutality of human beings.

The cast is in fact an element of primary importance and that of The Head it's all international. The most visible, waiting to discover all the others, is Ramon, the Polaris cook played by Alvaro Morte, the Professor of the Paper House. But in this six-episode miniseries there is much more to discover and, having seen the first two chapters in preview, the time has come to reach the expedition and unravel the mysteries of The Head.

Mystery in the ice

There Polaris VI research station is about to make a discovery of paramount importance to avert climate change. With the end of the summer season, the winter season approaches and with it the long months of perpetual darkness. The station's winter team it remains for the coldest six months on the planet and takes leave of the others waiting to see them again in the summer. Johan (Alexandre Willaume) must also separate from Annika (Laura Bach), who will remain with the winter team also to safeguard the results of his research. But when the sun rises the summer team returns, the station appears abandoned and the scene of riots. Seven are the dead, two missing – including Annika – and one survivor. Johan will then find himself leading a preliminary investigation to find out what happened to Polaris VI and to find his beloved, waiting for help to arrive.

Go retro Carpenter

The initial mood of the HBO series must not be misleading. Despite the feeling of being in a Carpenter film is present throughout the first episode, this possibility was soon openly denied by Àlex and David Pastor, the Spanish authors of the series. The thing, the cult film by John Carpenter that inevitably peeps into the viewer's mind, will have the opportunity to appear as a sort of Easter egg when, at the beginning of winter, the whole research team will gather to see the horror classic .

Believe it or not, this is a practice actually used in Antarctic stations to celebrate the arrival of the months of total darkness; a real spiritual experience for fans of the Carpenter movie. Nevertheless atmospheres are breathed at certain points in the work of the master of horror, partly due to the aseptic locations of the research station and partly due to the dark tone of the narrative, which abandons overseas sensationalisms in favor of a more thorough realism, which tries to leverage the psychological aspect of the characters.

One thing is certain: that of The Head it is a real mystery of human nature, which leverages the link between the protagonists, without giving in to sci-fi drifts. To put it in the words of Alvaro Morte, the series tells a story a little like Agatha Christie.

A hole cards

The Head rightly bet everything on hiding their cards, for preserve the mysteries of the Polaris VI station (and also of the V?) until it is the right time to surprise the viewer. For now he does it in the right way, with a compassionate gait both at the level of direction and writing, managing to sow some narrative twist with a palpable tension, which invites the vision.

Of course, for the moment the setting and the characters are still to be well defined, but the hope is that the Pastor brothers have verified the effectiveness of their game, before covering their cards. The series succeeds in inserting also social issues of some relevance, like the professional disparity between the sexes that Annika tries to fight even by staying for the winter, so as to keep under control and safeguard the results of the important research of which she is the main advocate.

Being a collected series, with basically only one macro location very well managed at the scenographic level, The Head bet everything on the characters, the true narrative fulcrum of this show, and immediately tries to sow doubt over a large part of the expedition, to try, as in the best tradition of the yellow, to provide alibis, but at the same time to warn the viewer that perhaps things are not they will go as expected.

For this reason the performance of the cast is currently homogeneous, with no particular upward peaks, but with some small inhomogeneity that affects some of the younger members of the cast. However, it is too early to express a judgment that is not rushed and aprioristic. Ambition is not lacking, but only the remaining four episodes of The Head they will be able to answer the mystery and confirm our first impressions.