The Head Review: convinces the Antarctic thriller with Alvaro Morte

The first impressions of The Head had given us hope for the future of the thriller series with Antarctic atmospheres that so much recall John Carpenter's The Thing, but only an overview was able to allow us to fully judge this co-production between Mediapro Studio , HBO Asia and Hulu Japan which sees among the protagonists Alvaro Death, Professor de The House of Paper. Now that this six-episode story has come to an end we can say that the result is decidedly positive is that The Head confirms one of the most interesting Amazon releases of August, net of inevitable compromises. To find out more in detail what we are talking about, follow us in our full review.

Ten little researchers

In our special on The Head we had already had the opportunity to confirm the authors' intention to tell a kind of Antarctic yellow, closer to Agatha Christie, than to Carpenter's masterpiece, with whom, however, this series proves to have an indissoluble bond, as well as sharing the location; but the situation is even more multifaceted. Although forced to abandon all science fiction ambitions – the killer of The Head is real and acts for specific reasons – this series is closest to Carpenterian work, which in turn owes a lot to the intertwining of detective novels, in a game of communicating vessels that thrives on contamination.

The intertwining of The Head in fact it does not have the exquisite charm of a full-blown thriller and apparently does not inherit its most imaginative facets, preferring a more action cut in certain situations that best suits Carpenter's work. The Pastor brothers series remains an example of how to manage a closed narrative arc, limiting oneself to a single location, with a small number of characters; all features developed by The thing, which is basically a fictional horror thriller with existentialist implications. To the latter, The Head however, it replaces the element of crime, the procedural plot, the theme of guilt and compromise, without unfortunately reaching the heights of excellence of recent products such as Knives Out – Cena con Delitto. This series still manages to keep the human element central by playing with the visual styles of the horror genre and the result, as expected, is not clear-cut, with such a valid narration, but which decides to remain within a well-circumscribed scheme, without indulging in even theoretical digressions, which would have given more polish to the story.

The Head lives of his characters and their idiosyncrasies, trying to direct the narrative on the tracks of (dis) illusion, to lead the viewer to very specific places and moments and obtain, according to the moment, a determined reaction to each new piece that adds to the overall mosaic. The unreliability of the story plays with the suspension of disbelief to create a reality veiled by a patina of verisimilitude that works for almost the entire duration of the season, whose framework can be glimpsed in certain situations, thus leaving room for interpretations that could reveal the ending ahead of time. Despite this, the solution of the mystery appears satisfactory, net of some forcing.

Perhaps a deeper reflection on the events that triggered the wave of murders within Polaris VI would have helped, while the last two episodes liquidate fairly hastily the whole broad question linked to individual and individualistic drives as opposed to the common good. In this regard, there would undoubtedly have been room to deepen the psychology of each character, instead of relegating to sensationalist revelations. a characterization that is sometimes too ephemeral. An emblematic case is precisely that of Ramòn himself, the cook played by Alvaro Morte, whose development arc was littered with narrative triggers that remained inert or that at least could have enjoyed greater three-dimensionality, extending the discussion to the rest of the team. , which in some cases suffered from even less flattering treatment by the screenwriters, which in those cases did not allow us to empathize sufficiently.

The safe way

Jorge Dorado's work on directing shapes the narrative of The Head alternating the stylistic features of the procedural drama with the horror-like tension that often leads to the action element. In this alternation we find some inspired staging choices, which punctuate a valid and organic style, but which perhaps lacks those flashes of inspiration that emerge too little in the totality of the playing time. Direction too, like writing, therefore decides to move on pre-established tracks in most cases. This approach pays off, but doesn't allow The Head to rise above other products of the same kind.

Despite this, it is worth decreeing the success of this international co-production and first of all to point out the excellent performance of the cast which, apart from some uncertainty, as we had already had the opportunity to highlight in our first impressions, manages to hold up the plot and return a good overall result. A dutiful applause goes to the excellent work of scenography who rebuilt an Antarctic research station in great detail and the visual effects department which – net of a few slips – made us forget that the series was shot in Tenerife.