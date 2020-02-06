The head of Gears of War is now the supervisor of the Diablo franchise

Share it:

Rod Fergusson, director of Gears 5 and head of the Xbox Game Studios The Coalition studio, has announced that he is leaving the company to begin a new stage at Blizzard as the new supervisor of the Diablo franchise.

"Starting in frame, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet because I adore the Gears family, fans and everyone on The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with all of you".

Fergusson began working at Microsoft in 1996. In 2005 he joined Epic Games as part of the Gears of War development team. He worked to varying degrees on all titles in the Gears of War franchise, including when Microsoft acquired the franchise from Epic and founded The Coalition. His last work in the studio was as director of the fifth installment.

Blizzard announced the existence of Devil 4 relatively recently. During BlizzCon 2019. Taking into account that it is in full development it is unknown how Fergusson's arrival will affect the final product.

At the time Blizzard said that Diablo 4 was still quite far from its launch date even by the standards that the study usually handles, known for taking the developments with the calm and time necessary to be able to launch them with the best possible finish (although the Diablo 3 players may disagree with the effectiveness of this method).