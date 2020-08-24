The HBO series will focus on a corrupt cop

Share it:

After the trailer dedicated to the Batman movie directed by Matt Reeves, fans of the DC comic book character have also discovered something more about the HBO series dedicated to the Gotham city. A new statement introduces us to the probable protagonist.

As you know the show will tell us the story of the first year as a masked vigilante Bruce Wayne, allowing us to learn some background on the lives of some of the city’s most famous criminals. To do this, the focus will not be on the masked superhero, but as Reeves himself commented during the DCFandome, on the cops of the Gotham City police station. Here are his words: “We will begin to learn the story from the point of view of the corrupt cops, and in particular one. In reality, the series will focus on the battle that will take place within the soul of a policeman“.

It therefore appears that the narrative will focus on a particular police officer, who could start helping Batman in his fight against crime, perhaps by arranging the first meetings between Bruce Wayne and Inspector Gordon. The director of the new film also stated: “We are in a completely unexplored territory, we have never seen these characters, some come directly from the comics, while others are completely unpublished.“.

All that remains is to wait for the first ones official confirmations, in the meantime we leave you with our article in which we analyze the first teaser of Batman.