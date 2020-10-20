The HBO series will air on Sky and Now TV, all the details

After the great success of Lovecraft Country in America, the series HBO is ready to land in Italy in the Sky catalog. For the occasion, a new trailer was also shared that introduces us to the protagonists of the show.

For those who don’t know, Lovecraft Country is the transposition of the book of the same name written by Matt Ruff and set in America in the 1950s. In the episodes we will follow the events of Atticus “Tic” Freeman, a veteran of the Korean War in search of his father, who disappeared in Chicago. Together with him will be his uncle, George, and his childhood friend Letitia Dandrige, who will accompany him on this journey, made even more dangerous by the presence of Jim Crow’s racist laws and monsters inspired by the works of the Providence writer. At the bottom of the news you can find the trailer in Italian of Lovecraft Country.

The series was created by Misha Green, the cast is composed of Jonathan Majors, an actor known for his work in “Da 5 Bloods“, Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett and will make her debut on Sky and Now TV on next October 31st, at 9.15 pm. In addition, the episodes will be available for streaming, if you are curious to find out more about the show, here is our preview of Lovecraft Country.