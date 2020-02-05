the HBO series reaches its equator entering a loop between surprises and stagnation

Share it:

It is possible that 'The visitor' (The Outsider, 2019) does not have enough material with the novel that adapts to nourish throughout a season of 10 episodes. After one last cliffhanger in which he delved into the origins of the man in the hood, entering the mythology of the man in the sack and coconut, episode 5 returns to its leisurely tone, with the events waiting patiently until the final minutes.

While the same thing has happened a little in almost every chapter, it has always maintained certain hypnotic quality that here it begins to crack to become a routine. The problem may be that a lot of things happened at the beginning, where they included a ton of the plot of the book of Stephen King so much that it created reasonable doubts about how the rest of the material would be extended in a season of 10 blocks. But so far, he had not been noticed too much.

FROM HERE THERE CAN BE SPOILERS OF THE FRAME

The Tear Drinker

However, in 'The Tear Drinker'(Tear-Drinker) the problem becomes evident. Without being a bad episode, the problem of rhythm is the series. It seems as if between 'The coconut'and this could have been combined in just one hour, since, after all, The Coco and the Tear Drinker they revolve on the same being. There are scenes like the peepshow that are repeated without a compelling reason.

In the episode, Holly gibney he returns to Dayton and we find out about a man who has the same burn mark on the back of his neck that Jack Hoskins. We found that it was an act of suicide because of whatever he did, which gives us some idea of ​​the situation of Jack, who has a couple of interesting moments in Episode 5. At the party of Tamika Collins, they argue and he tells him to back off, for his own good. There is a pretty scene tense and scary with the baby.

Another scary scene has a Jeannie Anderson, who wakes up for a glass of water in the middle of the night and finds the hooded stranger in his house. The visitor tells him exactly what he said to the Maitland girl: Ralph must stop the investigation or he and Jeannie will die. This is taken as a nightmare, but in the episode we begin to know that dreams could be messages and that is why they have had an important weight in the series.

The supernatural takes strength

Like the episode 'The coconut', the most interesting is the context in which the research takes place and the mythology associated with that character. A being that spreads waves of tragedy as it moves through the world, like the waves produced in the water when something passes through it. The problem is that even if the investigation does not go ahead, bereaved families remain appetizing For the being who needs that sadness. The problem of 'The visitor' now he lets see too much its repetitive structure.

First a cold opening with the future, before going back and completing details. Although it works, the series is using it in excess and is giving rise to many predictable moments. It seems to be killing time and parsimony begins to take away the intrigue and tension. We see what is about to happen, but no action. Jack seems to be doing something but he doesn't. The contemplative tone has gone from generating atmosphere to its detriment.

Gibney is wandering through the cemeteries and discovering some revealing and necessary details, but 'The visitor'manages them as breadcrumbs leading to boredom In its execution. Revelations they meander too slowly, although it has its moments that invite us to think that it will begin to go up as we approach the third act, because the deviations of the book, seem attempts to complete the story until the climax. But there is a feeling that It would be more exciting if the season were eight episodes instead of ten.