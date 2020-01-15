 The HBO Max Green Lantern series will have two Earth Lanterns and the villain Sinestro

Share it:

We keep talking about content for the platform HBO Max To talk about one of the unknowable projects on this occasion, that series centered on the Green Lanterns that Greg Berlanti is devising and that we don't know yet how he marries the other project that there is for cinemas on the Green Lanterns Corps.

HBO Max's original content manager, Sarah Aubrey, has highlighted details during the TCA press tour about the series titled “Green Lantern”, confirming that will set both on Earth and in space and will span several decades:

It will extend for several decades focusing on two stories about Green Lanterns on Earth, as well as a story in space entering the story of Sinister.

Sinestro is a former member of the Green Lantern Corps who was expelled with dishonor for abusing his power. He is the arch nemesis of Hal Jordan and founder of the Sinestro Corps.

Recall that in addition to this series, Berlanti is developing for HBO Max “Strange Adventures”, a series of anthologies of DC superheroes that will feature characters from around the DC canon.

Via information | Deadline