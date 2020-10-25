The Haunting, will there be a third season after Bly Manor and Hill House? What do we know

The second part of 2020 smiled at Netflix, after a very difficult start and, above all, a central part of a year for production, due to the slowdowns due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. It is indeed with series like Ratched, or The Haunting of Bly Manor that the platform has won back audiences with its productions.

In particular, the series starring Victoria Pedretti it has been successful with audiences and critics, and continues to be talked about several weeks after its release: an example is provided by the heated discussions on hidden ghosts in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The anthological series conceived by Mike Flanagan who had in Hill House its first iteration is one of the coolest products on Netflix. But will it have a future? Let’s try to find out together.

Let’s start with the facts: Bly Manor was released on October 9, 2020, and consists of 9 episodes. The show comes as a free adaptation of the author’s book Henry James, The turn of the screw. In turn, even the previous season, Hill House, was the television adaptation of a novel, that is The Hill House nightmare of Shirley Jackson. The third season of Haunting has not yet been announced by Netflix (which is quite common in the last period), but it is likely that the platform decides not to deprive itself of one of the most successful shows of recent months.

According to a report by VarietyFurthermore, when Netflix decided in February 2019 to extend the series, the broadcaster would have signed a multi-year contract with Flanagan and with the executive producer. Trevor Macy. Mike Flanagan himself spoke about the future of the Haunting series, opening up to new seasons. Finally, Macy told a Vanity Fair that the series would continue and again adapt horror novels.

If the series is then confirmed by Netflix, when could it come out? Difficult to say, also because of the global COVID-19 pandemic which has already slowed down some of Flanagan’s works, like for Midnight Mass, but we believe that the goal may be to return in the period of Halloween, with a presumable date of October 2022. Waiting to find out what’s new, here you can find an in-depth study on the books that inspired the first two seasons of The Haunting.

And you? You would like to see the third season of The Haunting? Let us know in the comments space!