The Haunting of … What could be the theme of the third season of the Netflix show?

After The Haunting of Hill House e The Haunting of Bly Manor, what can we expect from Mike Flanagan and the potential third season of the Netflix anthology series?

The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second season of the anthology series created by Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, Ouija: The Origin of Evil), has just debuted on Netflix, already thinking about the future of the show, and what could possibly inspire a new season.

As we know, the basis of Hill House and Bly Manor is literary in nature: in the first case, Flanagan was inspired by the novel by Shirley Jackson, The Nightmare of Hill House, while for the second he staged his adaptation of Il Giro di Vite by Henry James.

If so much gives us so much, even a possible third season of the series should have its roots in a literary work, but what could it be? The Collider site has made its proposal: why not look at the stories of Edgar Allan Poe?

So colleagues have compiled a list of titles by the writer that would suit us, each in its own way.

The murders of the Rue Morgue

The revealing heart

The barrel of Amontillado

The black Cat

The pit and the pendulum

Berenice

The fall of the Usher house

The oval portrait

The mask of the red death

The premature burial

The system of Dr. Catrame and prof. Feather

The haunted palace

