The Haunting of Bly Manor, the trailer terrifies the web: reactions on social media

On Monday morning, Netflix released the first trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second installment of an anthology series that began with The Haunting of Hill House. The series will arrive in streaming on October 9th and it is safe to bet that it will become one of the must-haves of Halloween 2020. The first images have already seduced the public.

Or rather, they have it terrified, which is in fact what a self-respecting horror should do. Taking a tour on the web, in fact, there are many comments from users who have seen the trailer and they were impressed, or even failed to look at it all because too scary.

Some of the comments appeared on Twitter are visible at the bottom of the news. In one of them, user @msaicbrknhearts writes: “The Haunting of Bly Manor has all the elements I’m very afraid of, so it will take me a while to see it.”

@Kristindroth, who retweets the trailer for Netflix and comments: “Guys, I really, really want to see The Haunting of Bly Manor… but there is a doll that moves. I can not do it.”

@Alexmanesss tweet is also funny: “I can’t figure out if this sounds scarier to me (I say this as if I didn’t a hand that covers the entire screen) of The Haunting of Hill House, but I couldn’t finish the first show anyway, so I don’t think I can watch the new one. “

If you haven’t already, you can check out the first official photos of The Haunting of Bly Manor.