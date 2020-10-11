The Haunting of Bly Manor, the cast reactions to the shocking finale

It has been available on Netflix for a few days The Haunting of Bly Manor, new horror series signed by Mike Flanagan after the success of Hill House, and now TV Guide has picked up the reactions of the main cast members to the events of the final episode, as usual already available for viewing.

Victoria Pedretti, Dani’s interpreter, commented on the fate of his character: “I think maybe we can hope that as the caretaker and protector of the house, it could actually be a good thing for her to have found herself living there for eternity. Because I think she found a lot of fulfillment in being a caregiver throughout her life.”

Speaking in particular offinal shot, Amelia Eve (Jamie) explained: “It’s essentially a manifestation of the belief that Dani is with her. But I think part of me believes she’s really there, and that Dani is looking for Jamie now that she’s been able to relive everything that has happened. Jamie’s of what happened to Bly allows Dani to come back to her in that moment, and I think it’s a physical manifestation of that feeling of having her back. “

The very young Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Bea Smith, respectively interpreters of Miles e Flora. “I think it was good for him to forget the ghosts, the scariest ones, but it’s pretty sad to forget the good people who helped them along the way”, the former affirmed, with the latter adding: “I think it went well that way, because when they grew up it would have been very different if they had known what happened when they were younger. But it’s really sad, because everyone was nice to them when they were little.”

“I said right away that I didn’t want a one-dimensional antagonist” instead explained Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Peter). “Because it’s incredibly boring and it’s been done before. We’re all inherently complicated and flawed, some more than others. And I love the way they handled Peter and Jessel on the show, and that romance. I know it’s brutal. but I think it’s a really honest thing to do, and I hope the people at home think so too. “

In the meantime, we refer you to our review of The Haunting of Bly Manor and all the references to Hill House contained in the series.