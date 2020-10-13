The Haunting of Bly Manor, that’s what Hannah whispered in Owen’s ear

The Haunting of Bly Manor answered all the questions that viewers asked themselves while watching the 9 episodes of Mike Flanagan’s show. All … Except one: many, in fact, keep wondering what Hannah whispered in Owen’s ear during a certain scene of the show.

The moment we are talking about is shortly after the death of the boy’s mother: during a conversation between the two characters we see Hannah bending over to Owen and whisper something to him that viewers were obviously unable to hear.

The content of the conversation was never disclosed, which obviously suggests that it was not nothing fundamental for the plot. This was now confirmed by Hannah’s actress T’Nia Miller: “I don’t remember, it was something cheesy, something like, ‘She will always be here with you’ or ‘I’m here. Everything is alright. I’ll take care of you’. Something like that. And Raoul also said something in bad taste. It had nothing to do with the script, it was something annoying, dirty and obscene, something that had to do with a corpse. I don’t remember what it was“explained the actress, amused by the attention given to the thing.

