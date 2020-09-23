The Haunting of Bly Manor, terror and death in the official trailer of the Netflix series!

As promised by this morning’s announcement, the on-demand streaming service Netflix released the second official trailer of The Haunting of Bly Manor, new horror series created by the director and screenwriter Mike Flanagan.

Anthological sequel to the acclaimed The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor promises a new ghost story coming soon for all subscribers to the on-demand streaming service starting next October 9th. Il cast include Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith e Amelia Eve.

“Your parents loved you so much“warns Dani Clayton, played here by the extraordinary Victoria Pedretti of Hill House. “In a way, they will always be here. “Words more true than ever, it seems, and the creepy trailer promises a slap-up Halloween for all horror fans.

All the actors involved will play new characters, with a story that will have nothing in common with that of Hill House and has been loosely adapted from the novel Turn of the screw by Henry James. As series creator Mike Flanagan previously explained: “We ended all the Hill House storylines as they were meant to be, and there was no need to revisit those characters, not even with cameos.“.

