The Haunting of Bly Manor Recensione: Mike Flanagan torna su Netflix

This is not a ghost story, it is a love story. A poignant, wonderful and unsettling story. And it is important to understand it in order to frame The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second season of Mike Flanagan’s anthology series available worldwide on Netflix starting October 9. Just as it is important to understand how different it is from its previous iteration, the outstanding The Haunting of Hill House, and in some ways even inferior.

Because, after all, we believe that the director of Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game was not able to fully repeat the success of his previous work: it must be said that the source material, used as the basis for the serial adaptation by Netflix, albeit represents a little gem of classic horror literature, it is not (at least in our opinion) at the level of the work which Flanagan was inspired by for Hill House.

The turn of the screw by Henry James, along with the two short stories The happy corner e The Romance of Certain Old Clothes, is a more modest work in content than The Hill House nightmare. We could also add, indeed, that in terms of adapting, and transforming James’s stories from paper to screen, Bly Manor comes close to excellence, even more than its predecessor, but without reaching it completely, much less going beyond it.

The turn of the screw

It all starts with a story, when an anonymous Narrator – just like in the first pages of The turn of the screw – starts telling a ghost story in front of a fireplace. As it begins, the words slowly transform into characters, descriptions into landscapes, and the narrative universe that accompanies us for the remaining 9 episodes that make up The Haunting of Bly Manor takes shape. A narrative design of which it is difficult to provide a uniform overview without, inevitably, telling some details about the plot, something we will not do, because the script of the new Netflix horror series is a layered maze, which branches more and more, episode after episode, without preclude the need to confuse and question the viewer, and then provide all the appropriate answers only in the last few episodes.

However, it is the story of an Institutor, already tormented by the ghost of a serious loss, and unaware that many other ghosts will populate her mind once she has crossed the threshold of the imposing and mysterious manor of Bly.

Dani is an American who recently moved to England to leave behind a painful past, and has accepted a new job from Mr. Henry Wingrave, a busy London lawyer who desperately needed a nanny for his two grandchildren, Miles e Flora. Two children with a difficult and cryptic character, with indecipherable motivations, on whose soul weighs the absence of their parents, who died a short time ago in a dramatic accident. The girl can count on the support of the housekeeper of Bly Manor, Hannah Groove (T’Nia Miller), and of the servants of the mansion, the cook Owen (Rahul Kohli) and the Giardiniera Jamie (Amelia Eve). But the little Wingraves keep a disturbing, ghostly secret that has its roots – obviously – in the castle’s past itself, and in an unspeakable, visceral evil, cemented within the walls of Bly and within the confines of the manor.

The mysteries of Bly Manor

A strange creature, Bly Manor. In short, do not be afraid of “not having understood” the story until the vision of the ending, which provides a complete and exhaustive picture of the whole warp. The plot and the quality of the story are indecipherable like the secrets of the fortress, and only in the three final episodes does the script begin to unfold, opening up to the revelations that we have long sought in the first 6 episodes, extricating ourselves from inexplicable apparitions, somewhat excessive, exhausting and cryptic flows of consciousness in the psyche and in the innermost dreams of the various characters that make up the mosaic of Bly Manor as an agglomeration of small extraordinary pieces, each linked to the other without the possibility of detaching and living independently.

The first problem we spot in Flanagan’s adaptation is in the management of the rhythm and narrative times: the various storylines, destined to converge towards a single and moving ending, seemed to us too fragmented, filled with a few moments that seemed even too much.

In Hill House, which even took one more episode, the narrative was much more coherent and well blended between past and present, on the constant thread of an increasingly intricate mystery and a sense of horror that was at times overwhelming. The narrative appeal of Bly Manor, for a large part of its episodes, is unfortunately less effective, even though Flanagan’s pen sketches the psyche and torments of each protagonist very finely.

The other problem is stylistic. Flanagan is a writer-director who has ideas and talent to spare, despite some qualitative ups and downs throughout his young career. But it seems clear to us that, perhaps, the director of Hill House and Doctor Sleep feels the need to break away from the horror genre and try to do something else, because the horror component in Bly Manor never manages to emerge completely, crushed by other obvious ones. creative needs.

During the viewing of its 9 episodes, the series never really managed to scare us, focused as it was on unraveling the plots of a complex and apparently indecryptible story, focused on the deep introspection of each actor rather than on the usual dismal language. .

Also in this Hill House stands out with arrogance compared to Bly Manor: the previous season intertwined horror and drama with extraordinary craftsmanship, a practically perfect balance to which The Haunting of Bly Manor cannot adapt, letting it dramaturgy and introspection almost always prevail over terror.

The regrets of a missed masterpiece

A Flanagan who, in short, seems less inspired than usual on an exquisitely directorial level, but which does not renounce to a solid and pragmatic direction, exploiting his usual and very slow camera movements to accompany the viewer in constant tension, albeit without a real explosion of that surprising horror that was The Haunting of Hill House. Much better, however, when Flanagan’s eye exalts all the talent of an extraordinary cast, starting from the superlative performance of Victoria Pedretti, Hill House’s “Woman with a broken neck” who returns here in the guise of a fragile but determined protagonist; the other fetish of Flanagan is very good too, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, along with the excellent Tahirah Sharif | in a product that combines very well the “historical” faces – already appreciated in Hill House – and the exceptional new entries.

And in fact, the youngest actors stand out above every other performer: the sweetest (and disturbing) Amelie Bea Smith e Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, the latter in his absolute screen debut, two extraordinary little giants well supported by a first-rate cast, which perhaps represents the real added value of Bly Manor. Together with a powerful, intense, extraordinary final message, which is revealed to the viewer in the very moment in which the pieces of the script fit together in the right place: a long, suffering and melancholy epilogue that we are not afraid to define as a great masterpiece of feelings and poetics. And that, in a way, makes even more bittersweet the limits of a narrative direction that could have done more to confirm Bly Manor as a total masterpiece in the Netflix catalog.